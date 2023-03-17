BATON ROUGE, La. - The head of Louisiana's Department of Environmental Quality has stepped down from his post atop the state regulatory agency, Gov. John Bel Edwards said — the latest official from Edwards' administration to resign as his term in the governor's mansion nears a close.
Edwards "regretfully" accepted the resignation of DEQ Secretary Chuck Carr Brown on Thursday, the governor said in a press release. DEQ Assistant Secretary for Assessment Roger Gingles was named interim secretary.
Brown has led DEQ since Edwards took office in 2016, overseeing major environmental disasters such as the massive floods that left much of the Baton Rouge region underwater in August of that year. Edwards also touted Brown's leadership through shifting permitting and enforcement approaches by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Before leading DEQ, Brown was a DEQ assistant secretary in Gov. Kathleen Blanco’s administration.
