BATON ROUGE, La. - After an identical measure was vetoed last year, a state lawmaker is again trying to prohibit Louisiana from requiring applicants show proof of vaccination to receive a state-issued driver’s license – even though no such requirement exists.
Acknowledging that it’s not currently a problem, the author of House Bill 232, state Rep. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales, said at a Tuesday hearing of the House Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works that the measure is a “preemptive” and “prospective” effort to prevent “medical discrimination.”
The proposal also bars the state’s Office of Motor Vehicles from including a person’s vaccination status on their license alongside their age, date of birth, height, weight and interest in organ donation. No such field currently exists.
In vetoing an identical bill last year, Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote that the measure contributes “to the false narrative that the COVID-19 vaccines are anything other than safe and incredibly effective” and “does nothing to protect the health and safety of the public.”
