BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's secretary of state decided Wednesday to shelve his search for new voting machines after a barrage of complaints about the bid process from interested election technology companies, the head of the state Senate oversight committee and his fellow Republicans.
Louisiana ends search for new voting machines amid criticism
- By MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press
