BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the delay of upcoming elections that featured important Constitutional questions and municipal elections in New Orleans.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin made the announcement Wednesday afternoon that Edwards had agreed to reschedule the fall 2021 elections in light of the devastation brought on by Hurricane Ida. The governor’s office didn't confirm the announcement.
The Oct. 9 ballot is full of primaries for three legislative seats, along with the mayor, sheriff, assessor, and seven city council members in New Orleans. It also has four Constitutional amendments and a number of local questions.
“I am thankful that the Governor has recognized the importance of our recommendation to move the October 9 election to November 13 and the November 13 election to December 11,” Ardoin said. “This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible.”
Many parts of the state are still without power, some voting locations were damaged and a number of people have been displaced from their homes.
The storm affected 42% of the state’s registered voters, Ardoin said.