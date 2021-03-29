BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says there’s a bit of good news from February’s big freeze -- it killed lake-choking invasive floating weeds.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. && For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the pool stage was 180.1 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 180.4 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to fall to 178.9 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...Bankfull conditions to continue on Bayou Bodcau below the lake and on Red Chute Bayou through at least the first week of April. &&
Watch Live
Louisiana: February freeze killed lots of giant salvinia
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Social media video: Shreveport man confesses to shooting death of girl
- Stories from the Heart: Meteorologist Brian Fowler
- Brookshire's targets three growth areas for newest stores
- Garbage truck driver killed in DeSoto Parish landfill
- Woman shot at while driving, SPD searching for suspected shooter
- Federal grand jury indicts Minden tax preparer
- 1 fatality reported as severe storms pound the ArkLaTex Saturday evening
- 3 arrested in February shooting
- Shell casings litter street after shots fired call on Linwood Ave.
- Mansfield man one of 3 killed in Nacogdoches crash
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.