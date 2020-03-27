SHREVEPORT, La. — In early spring, freelancers in Shreveport’s film industry would typically be busy.
Greg Washington acts, performs stunts, scouts locations and works as a production coordinator. He said that he was working on three commercials before the coronavirus halted productions.
“Within three days, I lost all this work,” Washington said. “It’s been crazy because, you know, if there’s no work, you don’t get paid.”
A lot of film production jobs during the spring and summer arise from the Louisiana Film Prize, an annual short film festival that requires entries to be filmed in northwest Louisiana.
Now in its ninth year, the festival has drawn entries from local and international filmmakers alike. It has grown to incorporate competitions for other creative arts like cooking, fashion, music and standup comedy, culminating with Prize Fest during the first weekend in October.
The event has become a major economic and morale booster for Shreveport.
“Film Prize is currently still going on,” said Chris Lyon, associate director of the Prize Foundation, which organizes the event. “What we’ve done is we’ve encouraged participants to use this time when we are being told to stay inside and stay apart from each other to engage in writing, script development, pre-production.”
While organizers of Prize Fest have not changed the date of the event itself, they have scaled back deadlines and budgets.
The grand prize for the film competition was cut from $50,000 to $25,000. Filmmakers now have until August 11 to submit entries, giving them almost an extra month for production, but judges only two weeks to screen and select the films that will be shown at the festival. The student film contest will take place entirely online.
“One of the things that the prize has always been able to do is, no matter what’s going on in the community, is provide sort of a beacon of excitement and hope, and I think that this year won’t be any different,” Lyon said. “The prize spirit is what’s going to carry things forward, and we depend on artists, and we depend on the community to help provide that with us.”
Washington said he is hopeful that once it’s safe to gather in groups again, there will be an influx of local film jobs to be had in the Shreveport area.
“There’s so much work that pops up at the same time, we start absorbing work that would go to New Orleans, or go to Baton Rouge, so we can be busy again.”
He just hopes that this year, art doesn’t imitate life too much.
“I hope everyone doesn’t rush out and make some sort of pandemic film, because that’ll be painful to watch,” Washington said.
