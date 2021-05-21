SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A medical center in Louisiana says it has identified the state’s first two cases of a COVID-19 variant which has spread widely since being identified in India.
Louisiana finds 3rd COVID-19 variant, one 1st found in India
