BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first-time unemployment claims for the week ending May 8 rose to 7,129, an increase of 346 claims over the previous week's total.
For a comparison, during the week ending May 9, 2020, 40,125 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of first-time claims decreased to 7,464 from the previous week’s average of 8,134.
The continued unemployment claims last week decreased by nearly 1,500 from the previous week's total 52,018.
The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 325,136 for the week ending May 9, 2020.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 51,645 from the previous week’s average of 51,705.