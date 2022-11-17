CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says.
UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a ventilator but remains under observation at University of Virginia Hospital.
“What I’m hearing from his mom is that it’s good news, because it could have been a lot worse,” Hollins’ friend John Gordon McKernan said. “We’re just glad that he’s alive and doing well.”
Hollins, a 2019 graduate of University High School, was one of five students injured Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a bus of students returning from a field trip to see a play in the nation’s capital.
Football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed. Two others, including Hollins, who was shot in the back, were wounded.