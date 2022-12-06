BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is set to receive up to $113 million in U.S. Treasury funds for loan and venture capital initiatives as part of a $1.5 billion federal allocation for small business investment programs.
Louisiana Economic Development on Tuesday announced that the state’s application for the money had been approved. To receive the full Treasury award, Louisiana will have to hit benchmarks for investing funds in very small businesses, or VSBs, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, or SEDIs, according to an LED news release. The purpose of the requirement is to steer capital toward people or businesses who may have had limited access to investment money in the past.
The funds are coming from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, or SSBCI, a federal program created in 2010 to make it easier for small businesses and entrepreneurs to access capital. SSBCI was expanded in 2021 through the American Rescue Plan.
Louisiana was one of seven states to announce an SSBCI award Tuesday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Virginia were also granted funds.
