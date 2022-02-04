Redistricting hearing

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, testifies before the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee Thursday, February 3, 2022. (Photo by Blake Paterson, The Advocate) 

By Blake Paterson

BATON ROUGE, La. - Republican lawmakers on Thursday detailed their opposition to creating a second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana, amid threats from civil rights groups that failing to boost minority representation could result in costly litigation.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican and chair of the upper chamber’s redistricting committee, said it isn’t possible to draw two majority-Black districts with substantial enough margins in either seat to ensure that minority voters would have the opportunity to elect their candidate of choice.

“You could potentially risk not having a minority elected to either one,” Hewitt argued.

But a coalition of civil rights groups said that’s not true.

