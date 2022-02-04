BATON ROUGE, La. - Republican lawmakers on Thursday detailed their opposition to creating a second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana, amid threats from civil rights groups that failing to boost minority representation could result in costly litigation.
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican and chair of the upper chamber’s redistricting committee, said it isn’t possible to draw two majority-Black districts with substantial enough margins in either seat to ensure that minority voters would have the opportunity to elect their candidate of choice.
“You could potentially risk not having a minority elected to either one,” Hewitt argued.
But a coalition of civil rights groups said that’s not true.
