SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver.
It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
"This is the sort of coalition that it takes not just to win, although that's critically important, but then to be effective when you govern so you can put those people together and you can really create momentum and be successful. That's what Sen. Tarver knows and that's why I came up here today to endorse him," said Edwards.
KTBS asked Tarver about the endorsement and what he thinks about the last three mayors -- all democrats -- endorsing his opponent.
"The people make the decision. Sometimes us leaders think that we make the decision, but the people really make the decision, and the people are going to make a choice. I'm not concerned about who endorsed who and who endorsed me, the governor is good to have an endorsement, but the people of Shreveport is going to make the decision for this race and I hope and pray they pick me," said Tarver.
Tarver and the governor stressed that early voting has already started, so you can get out and vote now.