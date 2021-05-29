SHREVEPORT, La. – In Louisiana people love their guns and they can wear them openly, it's when they want to cover it up that is at the center of debate in Baton Rouge. A pair of bills advancing in the state legislature would allow people to carry a concealed handgun in public without a background check or additional firearms training. The bills do away with the requirement to obtain a permit before carrying a firearm.
Supporters of the bills say permits like that infringe on their constitutional right to bear arms.
"As a gun advocate you should not have to ask the government permission to defend yourself,” said Brad Simon.
Simon, who owns the Red River Range in Shreveport, said the basic training course currently required to obtain a permit does not cover enough to make someone a responsible gun handler.
"The state training right now, it just checks a box and forces someone to go through an extra hurdle and creates an extra financial burden on those persons trying to get a permit just so they can exercise their second amendment rights," he said.
Simon also believes that when a person open carries they immediately become a target.
From the capitol riots to a slew of protests, it is clear that many people are feeling a level of anxiety and a greater sense to want to protect themselves. However, opponents of the bills don't believe this is the way to do that.
"The thought that we need to get away with permits for conceal carry, there is already constitutional carry,” said Susan Nelson, Executive Director of the Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families. “You can carry your weapon unconcealed wherever you go."
Nelson is a gun owner herself. She believes some training is better than nothing.
"It is an eight hour class,” Nelson said. “You don't have to pay attention. That's true. However, they do cover things like the law and best practices which you should at least be exposed to that."
Gun advocates on both sides agree that weapons should be handled safely by people who are mentally stable. Simon doesn’t believe more gun laws will fix the rash of mass shootings in the U.S. in the last couple of decades.
"We are of the mindset that an armed society is a polite society, but you can look at the other twenty states that have enacted similar legislation, removing the requirement to have a permit and they have seen no increase in violent crime,” Simon said.
Opponents of the bills, including law enforcement officials, argue that removing the training requirement would fill the streets with untrained gunowners and make policing harder.
