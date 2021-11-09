BATON ROUGE, La. - Back in December 2020, when COVID vaccines first became available to the public, the Louisiana Department of Health sent an urgent directive to health care providers across the state: immediately tell us about any serious side effects.
“Severe adverse events are rare, but could happen,” read the message. “Healthcare providers should report all severe reactions 24/7 to [the Office of Public Health] at 800-256-2748.”
Since then, the state Health Department has issued four more bulletins through its Health Alert Network urging clinicians to use its hotline. And during monthly phone calls with hospitals and vaccine providers, state officials said they offer reminders on how to report adverse side effects.
So far, out of the nearly 2.5 million people in Louisiana who have been vaccinated, the state Health Department said it has received 122 unconfirmed reports of “serious adverse reactions” requiring hospitalization. Of those, state investigators determined that 11 were tied to the vaccine. None of those resulted in death.
“We have an exemplary reporting structure in Louisiana that’s, to be honest with you, more robust than other states,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state health director, at a hearing Monday before the House Health & Welfare Committee.
But state Rep. Michael Echols, a Monroe Republican, said he asked to hold the hearing because “nobody knows this 800 number,” after a string of nurses testified Monday that they had no knowledge of the hotline.
“It’s crazy that medical professionals across this state do not have this phone number. It’s an embarrassment for patient safety,” Echols said.
State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol said from the start of the vaccine roll-out, the Health Department has advertised the hotline. Each of the Health Alert Network messages, sent to providers statewide and available to the public online, included the number and explained that clinicians must also report to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database.
Once a report is submitted, Sokol said state investigators conduct an “extensive review” of the medical records to determine if the vaccine caused the adverse event.
Most side effects from the vaccine are mild, like fever or soreness, but serious reactions are possible. Among the 11 people LDH has counted as having a severe reaction, three were related to inflammation of the heart, a condition known as myocarditis; one involved a severe allergic reaction; one developed Gullian-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder; and the rest fit into other categories. All have recovered fully, Sokol said.
After Echols asked whether there were “whistleblower” protections to shield clinicians who might report an adverse reaction without their supervisor’s permission, Sokol said those reports can be submitted anonymously.
Kanter said, “Let me speak directly to the crux of the allegation, which I assume is, perhaps allegedly, there are some clinicians that don’t feel comfortable reporting because they’re under the impression that their management or their leadership does not want them to.”
“No allegations, just information,” Echols interjected.
“Hypothetically, if that were an allegation, we would take that very seriously,” Kanter said.
Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill also testified before the committee Monday, not in her role as the state’s chief litigator, but as an “angry mother.” Her 17-year-old-son developed myocarditis in May after getting his second shot. Murrill called the reporting system a “black box” and said officials were working off of “false numbers.”
“I think you’ve got a system that is built to dismiss adverse events, to vaccinate as many people as possible, and to diminish any concerns about adverse events because that causes vaccine hesitancy,” Murrill said.
A spokesperson for the health department, Aly Neel, said, “If anyone is aware of an adverse reaction to a vaccine, it's not too late to report and we strongly welcome it.”