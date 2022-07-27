Louisiana has highest combined sales tax in the nation

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana has the highest combined sales tax in the nation at 9.55%, that is both the state and local tax. This is the tax you see anytime you make a purchase in the store.
Louisiana's state tax rate is relatively low compared to other states at 4.55 %, but it's the local tax that makes things more expensive. The state is unique compared to other states because instead of the state local tax going straight to the state, Louisiana sends their state tax to the state, and the local tax to their respective parishes.
One reason the combined tax rate is so high is because Louisiana's property tax is low, so the state is making up for that loss of revenue.
When it comes to affecting local businesses, policy analyst Janelle Fritts, says "people are able to shop across state lines to where they can find lower sales taxes. But otherwise, it's a little difficult for people to shop around in terms of sales tax rates, if they're in the middle of the state, that's not going to make a big difference for them. So in general, they're not going to make a huge difference in terms of how many sales businesses get, but they do need to make sure that they are competitive compared to other states for those border regions."
In 2017 Louisiana shoppers spent over $1,700 in combined state taxes.
A quarter percent sales tax on the state level will be phasing out in a couple years so Louisiana will be seeing a slightly lower combined tax rate then.