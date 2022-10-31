BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana uses a lower standard of evidence to determine that an allegation of child abuse is valid when compared to more than a dozen other states, according to an audit released Monday by the state’s legislative auditor.
The audit contrasted the state’s process for adding caretakers accused of abuse to a “central registry” with 17 other states, examining how those registries are used and the level of due process involved for accused caretakers. Louisiana’s registry is not public, but the state uses the registry to background check child care providers and others who work directly with children.
The audit found that the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services used “reasonable cause to believe” that a caretaker has committed abuse or neglect, which can land them on the registry.
But 14 of the other states auditors looked at — including Texas, Alabama and Arkansas — use a higher standard of “preponderance of evidence” before determining that abuse or neglect is valid. The higher standard — though still lower than what's required for a criminal conviction — requires greater than a 50% likelihood that the caretaker abused or neglected a child.
