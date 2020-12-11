SHREVEPORT, La. - Following the FDA's emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine late Friday night, a lot of people from politicians to pundits have referred to the vaccine as the "light at the end of the tunnel." But for the nation's health care workers, it's been a very long tunnel.
"Nurses are really the people who bear the brunt of this," said Dr. Robert Walter, the chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at LSU Health Shreveport. "They're the ones who have to go in and out of the rooms repeatedly throughout the day, donning and doffing PPE and so on. Right behind them are the respiratory therapists."
Dr. Walter agrees the pandemic has been difficult but says his colleagues in the medical field have risen to the challenge and are aware of the stakes.
"The mortality in an average ICU is about 30%," Dr. Walter said. "So about a third of the [patients] who are admitted are not going to leave. But [ICU workers] are drawn to doing that."
What they're not used to is the limited human interaction, particularly when talking with a patient's family about their loved one's prognosis. While technology has certainly helped in treating their patients (Dr. Walter cites telemedicine and talking with patients remotely to reduce their risk), he says somethings work best in-person.
"There's some face-to-face conversations that will never be replaced," Dr. Walter said. "Being able to be there and hold somebody's hand and pat them on the back or give them a hug, that sort of connection during those particularly stressful times, I don't think you can replace that."
In March, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released recommendations for front line health care workers to prevent them from developing post-traumatic stress disorder. As part of their guidelines, they recommend working in teams if possible, stopping to take breaks regularly, and checking in with your co-workers and family to talk about things openly.
Both the hospital and the university divisions of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport have help available for their front line workers who may be feeling additional stress, especially after months of this pandemic, according to Dr. Walter.
"I would like to be able to give the people we work with some more time to get home and sort of decompress," Dr. Walter said. "It's more the total amount of time that they're on shift at work, rather than the COVID aspect to it."
But even despite the pandemic, Dr. Walter says there hasn't been a day when he's dreaded coming to work.
"There are hard parts of it, sure. But I love what I do," Dr. Walter said.