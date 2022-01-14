NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Friday new coronavirus cases increased by 14,158 and there have been 10 new deaths.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 65% of cases and 66% of deaths from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 74% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 2,173 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up 92 from Thursday and 132 of those patients were on ventilators.