NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Thursday new coronavirus cases increased by 14,932 and there have been 11 new deaths.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 65% of cases and 66% of deaths from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 75% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 2,081 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up 82 from Wednesday and 129 of those patients were on ventilators.