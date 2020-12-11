SHREVEPORT, La. - Now that the United States Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, federal officials said the initial shipment of 6.4 million doses will leave warehouses within the next 24 hours.
Louisiana Health Officials believe that we could start to see a smaller shipment this Sunday before a much larger one on Monday. The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health Region 7 Medical Director Dr. Martha Whyte spoke on News radio 710 KEEL. She explained the timeline.. for when our area hospitals.. can expect to receive and distribute the vaccine.
"They're on the way. They absolutely are. They received their emergencies authorization yesterday and Moderna will come up for theirs next Thursday which we forsee they will receive. We've already received the syringes and other stuff that goes along with it. They kind of send you a kit so we're just waiting on the vaccine and that could come any day," said Dr. Whyte.
The FDA approval gave a green light to the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the U.S. center for disease control and prevention to meet and vote on whether to recommend the vaccine.
Once the CDC accepts the recommendation, vaccinations can begin. Ochsner LSU Health Director of Pharmacy Jason Lafitte told KTBS 3 that healthcare workers should be able to take the vaccine on Monday.
"It appears right now that the information that is being disseminated right now with regards to the vaccine is very promising so we're certainly progressing with cautious optimism. We're very excited. We've been preparing for this for weeks and really months now, so we're just really excited to get started with the immunization process and kind of let that take hold and hopefully restore a little bit of normalcy to our lives and to the community," said Latiffe.
Lafitte said Pfizer has coordinated with the Louisiana health department to provide extra swabs, syringes, and face shields in case the hospitals needs them.