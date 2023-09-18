SHREVEPORT, La. - Public health officials in Louisiana are growing increasingly concerned that the state may witness a resurgence of serious childhood diseases due to a decline in vaccination rates, specifically for diseases like measles, mumps, and polio.
Experts warn these preventable diseases could make a comeback if vaccination rates continue to plummet.
"Louisiana is still a very pro-vaccine state, but we know from our survey of the population through the American Academy of Pediatrics, Louisiana chapter, that confidence and trust in vaccines has waned with the pandemic, and that a lot of the politics that COVID vaccines have had a negative influence on – interest and trust in vaccines overall," Dr. John Vanchiere, LSU Health Shreveport pediatrics professor.
Herd immunity, a critical threshold where at least 95% of children in schools need to be vaccinated, is essential to prevent outbreaks of diseases like measles. However, Louisiana's vaccination rates have fallen below this crucial threshold as an increasing number of parents are opting out of vaccinating their children by filing exemptions.
But the threat doesn't stop at measles alone. Public health experts fear that other communicable diseases such as mumps and polio could also stage a comeback if vaccination rates in Louisiana do not improve.
"Our job is clear," said Vanchiere. "We need to rebuild trust. We need to make sure the folks know the facts about vaccines, how they work, how safe they are. They're safer than they've ever been."