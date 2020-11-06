SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) on Friday reported 644 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals, with 81 of those on ventilators.
With case counts continuing to rise in the country and the flu season fast approaching, the question becomes will area hospitals soon become overwhelmed? Hospitals in Northwest Louisiana are doing well at the moment, according to Dr. Martha Whyte, LDH regional director.
“Our hospitals are doing okay. We still have plenty of beds. And they're not looking at having to cancel any kind of elective things like surgeries or procedures, like we did, you know, early on,” she said. “However, we do have more people in our hospitals than anywhere else in the state.”
While Region 7 -- which includes Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Desoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster parishes -- has more COVID hospitalizations than other part of the state, experience with the virus is proving helpful in keeping facilities from becoming overwhelmed.
“We are definitely on the highest end with those numbers of people in the hospital. The good news is, we're not seeing as many people in the ICU and we're not seeing as many deaths, because we know how to handle COVID better than we did when all of this started back in March in April,” said Whyte. “But we still are seeing people sick enough to have to be hospitalized for respiratory care and treatment.”
Whyte said with the flu season here, people should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. She said doing so not only protects people from catching COVID-19, but the flu as well.