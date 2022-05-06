BATON ROUGE, La. - After defeating a similar measure last year, the Louisiana House on Thursday voted down a proposal that would ban corporal punishment in public schools.
Sponsored by state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, House Bill 649 would prohibit school officials from hitting, paddling, striking, spanking, slapping or using any other physical force to discipline a student.
The proposal fell two votes short of the 53 votes necessary to pass the House.
State Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, who voted against the measure, said the state shouldn't tell local school districts how to discipline their students.
"For me it's not about spanking," Bagley said. "It's about each individual school taking care of their rules."
