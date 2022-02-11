La. Legislature

BATON ROUGE, La. - A plan to redraw Louisiana’s six congressional districts cleared a major hurdle Thursday when the state House of Representatives voted to advance a proposal from House Speaker Clay Schexnayder that hews closely to existing district boundaries and maintains the status quo of a single majority-Black district.

House Bill 1 faced near uniform opposition from Black Democrats, who joined a chorus of civil rights groups in arguing that the proposal violates the federal Voting Rights Act. Several attempts to amend the bill to create a second majority-Black district failed on the House floor.

The measure passed by a 70-33 margin.

