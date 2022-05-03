BATON ROUGE, La. - Some retired teachers would be allowed to return to work for double the current rate under a bill that won House approval 96-0.
The measure, House Bill 22, next faces action in the Senate, which approved a measure last month 33-0 that would allow select teachers to return and retain their full retirement benefits.
That plan, Senate Bill 434, is awaiting action in the House Retirement Committee.
Under current rules, former teachers can return to the classroom and collect 25% of their final average compensation.
The House-passed bill would raise that to 50%.
"We have a critical teacher shortage that has arrived at our doorstep," said Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge and sponsor of the legislation.
Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, who said he may be the lone retired teacher in the Legislature, asked Edmonds why he limited the pay ceiling to 50%.
