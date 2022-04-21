BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana House Wednesday night approved legislation to prohibit governmental discrimination based on vaccination status – taking aim at efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic.
House Bill 990, sponsored by Rep. Thomas Pressly, a Shreveport Republican, would prohibit state and local governments from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for entry into public places or private businesses and finds that any mandate "shall be considered contrary to the public policy of this state."
For instance, the City of New Orleans began requiring in August proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID test to enter bars, restaurants and other public events. The provision is similar to what most of the nation's largest required. New Orleans lifted its rule in late March as cases and hospitalization rates declined.
“The people of Louisiana don’t want these policies,” said Rep. Beryl Amedée, R-Gray, who pointed to the steps New Orleans had taken to prevent spread of COVID-19. She attempted to amend the bill to make it stronger but was refused by a majority in the House. Though supportive of the overall bill, Amedée voted against it.
Read more on Pressly's bill from our news partner The Advocate.