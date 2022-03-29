BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana House of Representatives voted Monday night to advance legislation that would allow adults adopted as children to obtain an uncertified copy of their original birth certificate at the age of 24 without having to petition a court to unseal their records.
House Bill 450 authored by state Rep. Charles Owen, R-Rosepine, passed the lower chamber by a vote of 76-21. It next heads to the Senate for consideration.
Under existing law, adoptees in Louisiana are barred from viewing their original birth certificate, which includes the name of their birth mother and father, unless they’re able to convince a judge that there’s a compelling reason to do so.
Owen, an adoptee who last year tried – and failed – to obtain his own birth records, characterized the policy as a “draconian” form of government overreach.
