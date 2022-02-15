BATON ROUGE, La. - The Republican-controlled state House and Senate took a major step Monday toward approving new legislative maps that would solidify the huge GOP advantage in each chamber for the next decade.
On a 27-12 vote, the Senate passed a plan that would establish the 39 state Senate district boundaries for next year’s legislative elections, while the House approved a new map for the 105 House districts on an 82-21 vote.
Lawmakers approved the Senate map on near-partisan line votes, while the House vote attracted 12 Democrats, including five Black legislators.
Each plan still needs to be passed by the other chamber before the three-week redistricting session ends no later than Sunday. But final passage seems assured for both measures since the House and Senate traditionally make nothing more than minor changes to maps for the other chamber.
The biggest uncertainty in the coming days is whether Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, will veto either measure. He has 20 days after receiving the bills to make that decision.
