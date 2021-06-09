BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana hunting and fishing license charges will rise next year across an array of commercial and recreational categories, under a bill that lawmakers sent to the governor Tuesday to help shore up the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' budget.
Louisiana hunting, fishing license fee hikes win passage
- By MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press
-
-
- Comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- What to expect from cataract surgery
- Bossier officers, citizen save woman from jumping off bridge
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- Man found near Shreveport shopping center identified
- Traditional cataract surgery vs. laser-assisted cataract surgery
- Stonewall subdivision residents look to developer for flooding solutions
- Louisiana murder suspect captured in Harrison County
- Welfare check leads to woman found dead inside an apartment
- Reward offered for return of the Rolls Royce of golf carts
- Construction plows ahead on Surge Entertainment Center at struggling Pierre Bossier Mall
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.