LAKE CHARLES, La. – The last, best chance for southwest Louisiana to obtain further long-term aid related to Hurricanes Laura and Delta from the federal government could be on the verge of failing.
An agreement on a massive federal spending plan was unveiled Wednesday, and it does not include further disaster relief for Louisiana, despite attempts by the state’s congressional delegation to include more aid for hurricane-battered communities.
The $1.5 trillion agreement was being voted on in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, followed by the Senate later this week. The spending package must be approved by Friday to avoid a government shutdown. A short-term extension until Tuesday was also being prepared in case the Senate is not able to approve the full package in time.
State and local officials saw the bill as perhaps their final shot at getting more long-term disaster relief for the Lake Charles area following the dual hurricanes that devastated the region in 2020. But the effort faced a tough battle given the number of national priorities, including aid for Ukraine and more money to deal with continuing fallout from the pandemic.
It does not necessarily mean the fight is over for good. But there have been concerns that, as time passes, the 2020 disasters will drop ever further down the list of priorities.
The bill also does not include further Hurricane Ida aid, but time likely remains to appropriate more dollars for that storm, which hit in August and affected a range of states, including New York, whose congressional delegation holds strong sway.
Read more on aid for Louisiana from our news partner The Advocate.