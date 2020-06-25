BATON ROUGE, La. - The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending June 20 dropped to 19,524 from the week ending June 13 total of 23,122, according to a news release Thursday from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. For a comparison, during the week ending June 22, 2019, 2,238 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 20,965 from the previous week’s average of 22,074.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending June 20 decreased to 300,389 from the week earlier total of 306,358. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 16,630 for the week ending June 22, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 303,357 from the previous week’s average of 310,362.