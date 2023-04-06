BATON ROUGE, La.- A push to reform the insurance market in Louisiana. A new legislative package includes strong incentive programs for homeowners and insurers and a significant investment in fortified roofing.
Under the program, homeowners would receive direct incentives to build stronger roofs, which would lower their insurance programs.
The Louisiana Department of Insurance is also proposing legal and claims process reforms that will attract more insurers to Louisiana.
The Louisiana Legislative Session starts on April 10th.