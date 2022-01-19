SHREVEPORT, La- Mitch Landrieu, President Biden's Infrastructure Coordinator and former Mayor of New Orleans, announced that over $4 billion in federal infrastructure spending will be spent on capping orphan oil and gas wells across the country. Louisiana hopes that some of that funding will make its way to help cap the 4,600 orphan wells across the state.
This is an old issue for the state. In the over 100 years of history for the oil and gas industry, there were not serious regulations until fairly recently. And financial downturns in the oil market, as well as misbehavior on the part of oil companies, would leave wells abandoned. This creates potential environmental and health risks for people living near those sights.
The state has had to walk a line between ensuring that companies have money set aside to potentially cap wells and that they don't unintentionally drive production companies to abandon wells due to financial concerns. Federal concerns could help put a major dent in this issue.