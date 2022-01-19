BATON ROUGE, La. - Standing on a bluff above a Baton Rouge creek littered with beer cans and soda bottles, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday announced the creation of a new, statewide task force aimed at identifying solutions to Louisiana’s litter problem.
The 26-member initiative – comprised of business leaders, non-profit heads, and state and local government officials – is tasked with publishing a report by July 1 with recommendations on how to address the debris clogging Louisiana’s roadways and wetlands.
“I don’t know that in my lifetime the problem with litter has ever been worse than it is right now,” Edwards said, perched above Wards Creek in Baton Rouge. “We are not being good stewards of what God has entrusted to us.”
Joining the governor at Tuesday’s press conference was Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, who argued that cleaning up the Bayou State is integral to boosting tourism and growing the economy. Created by executive order, the Governor’s Task force on Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification will be managed by Nungesser’s office.
“We know of businesses that have come here to relocate and saw the trash and we believe it’s part of the factor of them not coming and locating in Louisiana,” Nungesser said. “It is going to take every one of us, pulling in the same direction to clean up Louisiana.”
Edwards said his executive budget – which will be unveiled to lawmakers next week – will recommend additional funding for trash cans, educational outreach and grant programs, though he wouldn’t say how much.
Louisiana already spends around $40 million a year on litter abatement programming, nowhere near enough to tackle the scale of the problem, said Susan Russell, executive director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
“There’s perhaps not another issue that is as widespread, destructive and costly that gets as little attention and funding,” Russell said. “It is a problem that affects our economy, it affects tourism, our property values, health and safety, drainage, as well as the wildlife and the marine life.”
Marie Constantin, a Baton Rouge community leader who brought attention to the startling pile of debris at Wards Creek, said Louisiana is in a “litter emergency,” fueled by single-use items like plastic bottles. She said most people don’t realize that when it rains, loose trash on the streets gets carried into storm drains and dumped out into low-lying lakes, marshes and wetlands.
“Our birds are dying a death by litter,” Constantin said, holding up a photo of waterfowl with plastic wrapped around its mouth.
“Please, every citizen, every business, every industry: look at your waste handling practices. It’s not just the people intentionally throwing it,” Constantin said. “Litter is very complicated, and this task force is going to find out how we can fix it.”
As part of the executive order, Edwards also declared the fourth Saturday of each month “Love the Boot, Don’t Pollute Day” and asked the public to join him in grabbing a trash bag and picking up litter.
“If the average person waits on someone else to come clean up their street, come clean up their park, go into their cemetery and clean it up, it’s going to be a long time,” Edwards said.
Though the task force will make public policy recommendations, officials said there also needs to be a change in culture.
“We need to create a societal shift in behaviors,” Russel said. “Similar to what was done with seatbelts and drinking and driving, we now need to do for litter.”