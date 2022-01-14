BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is providing up to $25,000 each to homeowners impacted by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgage payments and at risk of foreclosure.
The program — funded by $146.7 million in federal pandemic aid — is available statewide to homeowners earning less than 150% of the area median income or 100% of the national median income, whichever is greater.
In Orleans Parish, a three-person household qualifies for relief if its income is than $94,650. That same household qualifies in East Baton Rouge Parish if it makes less than $107,100 and in Lafayette Parish with less than $92,350.
To apply for the program, visit haf.lacovidhousing.com or call 833-885-2423.