WASHINGTON – Louisiana on Tuesday became one of the first states to sign a protocol aimed at hiring more minority firms to work on public transportation projects.
In a rooftop ceremony overlooking the U.S. Capitol, Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project, called the EIP pledge, along with the heads of transportation departments from five other states. Within in the next few years all 50 states are expected to sign the protocols.
EIP works to secure commitments from public agencies to increase the number, size and scope of contracts going to minority businesses by facilitating access and reducing barriers to compete for business. The idea is to improve public contracting practices, remove bureaucratic roadblocks, and standardize procedures from state to state to help grow the businesses of minority contractors.
