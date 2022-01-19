BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - An autopsy on a Louisiana judge who was found dead in his home did not reveal his cause of death.
Authorities located the body of East Baton Rouge Parish District Court Judge Christopher Dassau inside his home Sunday. The county coroner's office said the autopsy did not find any trauma and further testing would be needed to find the cause of death.
No foul play is suspected in the judge's death. A spokeswoman for the Louisiana secretary of state said a special election will be held on Nov. 8 to fill Dassau's seat.