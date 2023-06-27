SHREVEPORT, La. — The Committee of 100 Shreveport-Bossier presented a $35,000 donation to the Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus today.
“This donation was the perfect fit for Committee of 100,” said Committee of 100 President Eric Barkley. “Our mission is to work together to improve the community, including education. This donation will help Louisiana Key Academy hire and train educators who can help students with dyslexia.”
There was a second surprise donation from the Noel Foundation. It made a donation of $174,000 to replace some of the air conditioning at the school, which is the old Arthur Circle Elementary.
Louisiana Key Academy’s Caddo Campus will serve students with dyslexia in Caddo Parish and surrounding parishes. There is no cost to attend the school.
Students are tested for dyslexia before they are allowed to enroll. The school is currently enrolling students in first grade through fourth grade, with plans to expand over the next five years.
Louisiana Key Academy educators are specially trained to teach students with dyslexia. They work through the Dyslexia Resource Center in Baton Rouge, which is accredited by the International Multisensory Structured Language Education Council (IMSLEC). The education model used by LKA Caddo centers on a partnership with The Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity. The center’s founders are considered forerunners in the scientific understanding of dyslexia.
“Dyslexia occurs in one out of every five children,” said Dr. Laura Cassidy, Louisiana Key Academy co-founder. “When children are not identified with dyslexia and don’t get the help they need, they are more likely to drop out of school or not attend college. This donation will help us bring our mission to North Louisiana to help dyslexic students.”
“We appreciate the business community stepping up to help us,” said Principal Pamela Barker. “We still have openings for students this fall. We want to be able to start helping these children as early as possible, so they can be successful on their educational journey.”
To learn more about Louisiana Key Academy, visit lkaschools.com. For more information about the Committee of 100 Shreveport-Bossier, visit its website at CommitteeOfOneHundred.org.