SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus is hosting open houses and free dyslexia screenings this month.
The academy is a tuition-free public charter school serving children with dyslexia in kindergarten through fourth grade.
"Dyslexia is basically a difficulty in a reading and phonological processing that normally would have the potential and intelligence to be a great reader," said principal Pamela Barker.
Children who live in the northwest part of Louisiana are eligible.
"We do want students who have been identified with dyslexia. We have screening opportunities we'll be holding open houses each Wednesday," said Barker.
A grade level will be added to the school each year.
"One of the things we're excited about that our program offers, is that it enables a child to love learning again," said Barker.
The first open house is noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday.