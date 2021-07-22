BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New Orleans' iconic Superdome may soon bear the Caesars Entertainment name and logo, under a 20-year naming rights deal with the Saints that is nearing completion and won required legislative backing Thursday.
Watch Live
Louisiana lawmakers agree to add Caesars name to Superdome
- By MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press
-
-
- Comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- ICE releases immigrants in Shreveport with little warning to local officials
- Shreveport tax preparer sentenced to federal prison
- Body found Monday identified as missing Shreveport teen
- Man who killed Webster law enforcement officer has died
- Minden teens charged in attempted homicide
- Tempers flare at area restaurants; fights caught on camera
- Caddo Commission proposes emergency mask mandate
- 1 dead, 1 injured in single car crash north of Minden
- Teen drowns at Lake O' the Pines
- Minden woman pleads guilty to theft of government funds
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.