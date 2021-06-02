BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will seek to expand its specialized drug courts using the proceeds from opioid-related lawsuits, under a measure that received final passage from lawmakers.
Louisiana lawmakers back bill to widen state's drug courts
