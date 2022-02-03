BATON ROUGE, La. - Under competing proposals presented Wednesday, district lines in the Louisiana Senate would be drawn to maintain an overwhelming White, Republican supermajority.
At stake, however, is the share of Black representation in the upper chamber – a dispute that could spur a civil rights lawsuit depending on which map lawmakers approve.
Senate Bill 1 from Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, maintains the status quo, drawing 11 districts where Black residents make up a majority of voters. Sponsored by the most powerful lawmaker in the Senate, the proposal would give Black voters control of roughly 28% of the Senate’s 39 seats.
Read more about the different plans before the legislature from our media partner The Advocate.