House Speaker Clay Schexnayder waits to hear results of votes in the Senate Chambers during a veto session in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Louisiana state senators have narrowly voted to overturn Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' rejection of a bill prohibiting transgender students from participating in school sports. The vote came Tuesday on the opening day of the first veto session under the state's nearly 50-year-old constitution. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)