NEW ORLEANS - After a Baton Rouge woman was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, state Sen. Katrina Jackson and 35 other lawmakers said the hospital “grossly misinterpreted” the state’s exceptions to the abortion ban in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
“We are issuing this statement today to provide further clarity, although the law in conjunction with the emergency rule is very clear that this young lady is within the exception,” the statement read.
The pregnant woman, Nancy Davis, was denied an abortion after a 10-week ultrasound revealed a fetus with acrania, or lack of a skull. Doctors initially told her she would be able to get an abortion under the state’s list of “medically futile” conditions that allow for exceptions to the abortion ban, but the hospital later told her she would need to carry to term or go to Florida for an abortion.
The statement said the hospital is now correctly interpreting the law after Jackson, the law’s author, contacted the Louisiana Department of Health following media reports. The state then communicated with the hospital, according to the letter from lawmakers.
