BATON ROUGE, La. - It took all of five minutes Wednesday for the House Judiciary Committee to strike Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from Louisiana’s list of legal holidays.
Neither holiday has been observed for years. But both the commemoration of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and the remembrance of the estimated 258,000 Confederate soldiers who died while fighting the United States in the Civil War have been on the Louisiana lawbooks at least since 1925. Actually, the holidays could have been included as early as the 1870s and 1880s when a number of Southern states sought a holiday for Confederate soldiers on par with Memorial Day.
“I had no clue. I actually didn’t believe it,” said Matthew Willard, the New Orleans Democrat who sponsored House Bill 248. The legislation simply strikes the two holidays from the state’s legal list.
