BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fourth time since 2017, legislators refused to abolish the death penalty in Louisiana.
This year’s effort, Senate Bill 294, would have kept prosecutors from pursuing capital punishment after August 1. Voting 5-1 along party lines on Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary C committee declined to advance the measure.
Similar legislation, House Bill 106, hasn’t been scheduled for a committee hearing in the lower chamber.
Religious leaders, including Sister Helen Prejean who wrote “Dead Man Walking,” told the committee that Roman Catholic and Protestant leaders have come to learn that executions don’t provide closure for victims’ families and puts the state in the position of killing people. Religious teachings, at least for most mainstream denominations, is about respecting individual life and, for some, contradicts “pro-life” positions.
“We’re not the givers of life and I don’t see an authorization to be the takers of life,” said state Sen. Katrina Jackson, the Monroe Democrat who sponsored SB294. In recent years, Jackson had been the leading sponsor of Louisiana’s strictest anti-abortion measures.
