BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana House lawmakers on Monday released their multibillion-dollar spending plans for next year, advancing budget bills that earmark more than a billion dollars in federal pandemic aid, give teachers a pay raise and spend millions on local pet projects.
The House Appropriations Committee backed a more than $37 billion budget for the financial year that begins July 1 that would follow many of the recommendations submitted by Gov. John Bel Edwards and increase investments in all levels of education.
Among the increases, salaries for K-12 public schoolteachers and college faculty would get a boost, clinicians who work with disabled children and adults would get a raise, and a slew of early childhood education initiatives would get an injection of funding.
The higher education raises would vary, but elementary and secondary school teachers would get $1,500 pay raises while school support staff would receive $750 increases. If the state, as expected, approves an improved tax collection forecast next month, Edwards wants to boost salaries further, to $2,000 for teachers and $1,000 for support staff.
Appropriations Committee Chair Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, said additional pay raises are "something to consider" but suggested the discussion was premature.
