From Lake Charles to Houma to New Orleans, storm-battered communities across south Louisiana are fed up with insurers – and so too are their legislators.
Lawmakers filed nearly three dozen bills ahead of Monday’s regular session to rein in how insurance companies do business in Louisiana. The proposals are wide-ranging.
Some focus on transparency, requiring insurers to send fact sheets and disclosures to policyholders after catastrophes. Others tackle the endless churn of adjusters assigned to evaluate damage, putting limits on how many can work a single claim.
But to deter insurers from giving policyholders the run-around, several lawmakers want to see Louisiana’s bad faith statutes strengthened.
That has the insurance industry worried.
