BATON ROUGE, La. - Between billions of dollars in unspent federal aid and hundreds of millions more in better-than-expected tax collections, Louisiana’s Legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards have an eye-popping $2.8 billion in one-time funds on-hand to divvy up, a rare glut of cash that will energize months of budget discussions.
Kicking off the debate, the governor’s chief budget architect, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, detailed Edwards’ priorities for those funds in a presentation before state lawmakers Tuesday, calling on legislators to “seize the moment” and utilize the one-time cash for one-time needs.
The governor's recommendations are a starting point for lawmakers, who will negotiate — largely behind closed doors — how to spend the largesse when they return on March 14 for the start of the regular legislative session.
If Tuesday's hearing is any indication, there's no shortage of opinions among lawmakers on how to spend the cash.
