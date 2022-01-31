BATON ROUGE, La. - The NAACP Legal Defense Fund Inc. (LDF) and more than a dozen civil and human rights organizations point out that federal law requires the new election districts as 2020 Census revealed a shift in demographics in Louisiana. Legislators will convene Tuesday evening in Baton Rouge on redistricting to adjust district lines to fit the latest census.
State lawmakers will also ensure that there are roughly the same number of constituents in each of the districts that choose 105 state representatives, 39 state senators, 11 state school board members, five state utility regulators and, perhaps, seven state Supreme Court justices.
The generalized trend over the past 40 years shows that people are moving from north Louisiana to the south with an anemic growth rate in Louisiana. Minority populations over the past 10 years have grown by 432,916 people, or 23%, while the White population has decreased by 6.3% and now accounts for about 57% of the state’s 4.6 million people. The number of Black people increased and they now account for 33% of the population.
NAACP LDF and other organizations are looking for a second minority-majority congressperson, a third minority member of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, eight or so state representatives and more state senators to fit the census data.
The headlines are about the possibility of a second congressional district with a Black majority based in Baton Rouge.
Legislators have until Feb. 20 to complete their work but hope to finish by Saturday.